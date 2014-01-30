CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Accelerator_Signal_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5725
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
accelerator_signal.mq5 (9.67 KB) view
accelerator_signal_htf.mq5 (13.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Accelerator_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file Accelerator_Signal.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. Indicator Accelerator_Signal_HTF

Figure 1. Indicator Accelerator_Signal_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2024

TrendValue_HTF TrendValue_HTF

The TrendValue indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG

UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction based on the data of the UltraWPR indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone.

Awesome_Signal_HTF Awesome_Signal_HTF

Indicator Awesome_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BlauTSStochastic BlauTSStochastic

William Blau's Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.