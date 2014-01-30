CodeBaseSections
MACD On Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Khashayar Talebi

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an MACD histogram. The indicator generates signals for trading when the MACD histogram breaks through its signal line.

Figure 1. The MACD_On_Chart indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2015

