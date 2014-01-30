Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD On Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15394
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Khashayar Talebi
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an MACD histogram. The indicator generates signals for trading when the MACD histogram breaks through its signal line.
Figure 1. The MACD_On_Chart indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2015
Three DeMarker oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.Accelerator_Signal
Bill Williams' Accelerator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.
A trend detecting indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud.UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG
UltraWPR_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction based on the data of the UltraWPR indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone.