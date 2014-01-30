CodeBaseSections
Indicators

TrendManagerOpen - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
7010
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Matt Kennel

A trend detecting indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.11.2007. 

Figure 1. The TrendManagerOpen manager

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2017

