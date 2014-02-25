Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACD Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator MACD drawn in the form of a colored cloud. The cloud forming lines are the MACD line and a signal line.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator MACD_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2046
iAnchMom
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.BlauSMStochastic_HTF
The BlauSMStochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
EMA Bands
Two channels drawn based on moving averages of High and Low of price series.Pivot_Fibs
A set of Fibo levels (pivot points) drawn on day candlesticks.