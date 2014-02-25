CodeBaseSections
MACD Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
11443
(24)
macd_cloud.mq5 (5.34 KB) view
Indicator MACD drawn in the form of a colored cloud. The cloud forming lines are the MACD line and a signal line.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator MACD_Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2046

