Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EA Vegas 1hr - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18396
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Mr.Bah
Indicator EA Vegas 1hr.
Indicator EA Vegas 1hr.
OrdersSuite Revision 1
Functions for processing the orders of Spot currency pairs, Spot Gold and Spot Silver with error handling. Revision 1: OrderModify2() & OrderProcess() corrected, OrderProcess() & OrderSend2() enhanced.T3_RSI
Indicator T3 RSI.