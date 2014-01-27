CodeBaseSections
StepMA_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The StepMA_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file StepMA_NRTR.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. The StepMA_NRTR_HTF indicator

Figure 1. StepMA_NRTR_HTF


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1993

