StepMA_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The StepMA_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Place the indicator compiled file StepMA_NRTR.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Figure 1. StepMA_NRTR_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1993
