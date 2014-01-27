CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Instantaneous_TrendFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6205
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Luis Guilherme Damiani

An MA-based trend filter in the form of a colored cloud.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 22.01.2008.

Figure 1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator

Figure 1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1990

Exp_BlauErgodicMDI Exp_BlauErgodicMDI

This trading system uses the BlauErgodicMDI oscillator.

BlauTStochI BlauTStochI

Q-period Stochastic Index indicator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

Fractal Dimension Index Fractal Dimension Index

The Fractal Dimension Index determines the amount of market volatility.

StepMA_NRTR_HTF StepMA_NRTR_HTF

The StepMA_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.