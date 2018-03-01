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Indicators

Custom Moving Average Input Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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New input parameter "line color" has been added.

Custom Moving Average Input Color

You probably noticed that if an Expert Advisor uses the Moving Average indicator data, then this indicator is displayed ONLY in red in the visual tester mode. If such an EA uses data of three Moving Averages, all three indicators are shown in red.

Three MA in one color

So it is very difficult to distinguish between them.

To solve the issue with the visual display of Moving Averages, the "line color" parameter was added in the strategy tester. Now, the Expert Advisor needs to access iCustom instead of iMA (example from the code Crossing of two iMA) :

//--- create handle of the indicator iMA
   handle_iMA_First=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"Custom Moving Average Input Color",
                            InpMAPeriodFirst,InpMAShiftFirst,InpMAMethodFirst,InpMAFirstColor,PRICE_CLOSE);
//handle_iMA_First=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),InpMAPeriodFirst,InpMAShiftFirst,InpMAMethodFirst,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iMA_First==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

As seen in the Crossing of two iMA EA, Moving Averages are shown in different colors in the visual strategy tester:

Crossing of two iMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19864

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