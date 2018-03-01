The MetaTrader 4/5 standard timer is based on the system timer call and can therefore work inaccurately. We can check this by running the following simple Expert Advisor:

input int Timer = 1000 ; #define TOSTRING(A) #A + " = " + ( string )(A) + " ms.

" const bool Init = EventSetMillisecondTimer (Timer); void OnTimer () { static ulong StartTime = 0 ; static int Count = 0 ; static int Sum = 0 ; if (StartTime) { const int RunTime = ( int )( GetMicrosecondCount () - StartTime) / 1000 ; const int Error = RunTime - Timer * Count; Sum += Error; Comment (TOSTRING(Timer) + TimeToString (RunTime / 1000 , TIME_SECONDS ) + "

" + TOSTRING(Error) + TOSTRING(( double )Sum / Count)); } else StartTime = GetMicrosecondCount (); Count++; }

In the chart comment (the upper left corner) it shows how the timer lag grows:

The screenshot shows that in just a minute, the second timer creates a lag of more than a second. Moreover this lag grows over time!

This library allows increasing the accuracy of the standard timer for any Expert Advisor/indicator. For this purpose, the following line should be added at the beginning of the code:

#include <AccurateTimer.mqh>

After that the following comment will be shown:

After ten minutes of operation, the average deviation from the ideal (theoretical) timer is ~1 ms, and the error will not grow.

It is always good to have an accurate timer. But for some tasks it is a must. For example, a second timer synchronized with the trade server time.

This cross-platform library is compatible with all Expert Advisors/indicators, which use the standard timer (OnTimer). It does not affect the execution speed in the strategy tester.

Increase the accuracy of your existing and new programs in just one line!