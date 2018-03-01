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Advance Trend Pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Advance Trend Pressure indicator shows the trend direction and strength line. It can additionally show the bullish and bearish components of the trend.
Trend is determined using Close-Open, High-Close and Open-Close price (for a bearish candlestick) and Open-Close, High-Open and Close-Low prices (for a bearish candlestick) - i.e. the indicator uses the size and direction of candlestick bodies and the size of their shadows.
It has two parameters:
- Period - indicator calculation period;
- Show lines Up and Down - showing the lines of the bullish and bearish components.
Fig.1 Trend direction and strength line.
Fig.2 Trend direction and strength line with the lines of bullish and bearish components.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19879
The indicator displays a Moving Average with bullish and bearish areas.Custom Moving Average Input Color
A modification of the "Custom Moving Average" indicator: now the line color can be passed in input parameters.
The Asymmetric Trend Pressure indicator shows the trend direction and strength line. It can additionally show the bullish and bearish components of the trend.AMACD
Classic MACD based on Adaptive Moving Average.