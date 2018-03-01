The Advance Trend Pressure indicator shows the trend direction and strength line. It can additionally show the bullish and bearish components of the trend.

Trend is determined using Close-Open, High-Close and Open-Close price (for a bearish candlestick) and Open-Close, High-Open and Close-Low prices (for a bearish candlestick) - i.e. the indicator uses the size and direction of candlestick bodies and the size of their shadows.

It has two parameters:

Period - indicator calculation period;

- indicator calculation period; Show lines Up and Down - showing the lines of the bullish and bearish components.

Fig.1 Trend direction and strength line.

Fig.2 Trend direction and strength line with the lines of bullish and bearish components.