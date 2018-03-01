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Indicators

Advance Trend Pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TP.mq5 (9.01 KB) view
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The Advance Trend Pressure indicator shows the trend direction and strength line. It can additionally show the bullish and bearish components of the trend.

Trend is determined using Close-Open, High-Close and Open-Close price (for a bearish candlestick) and Open-Close, High-Open and Close-Low prices (for a bearish candlestick) - i.e. the indicator uses the size and direction of candlestick bodies and the size of their shadows.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - indicator calculation period;
  • Show lines Up and Down - showing the lines of the bullish and bearish components.

Fig.1 Trend direction and strength line.

Fig.2 Trend direction and strength line with the lines of bullish and bearish components.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19879

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