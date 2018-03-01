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Indicators

MA with Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MA_With_Band.mq5 (12.48 KB) view
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The indicator draws a Moving Average, as well as bullish and bearish areas built using Bollinger Bands calculated based on this Moving Average.

It has five input parameters:

  • Period of MA calculation - MA calculation period;
  • Method of MA calculation - MA calculation method;
  • Applied price of MA - price used for the MA calculation;
  • Period of BB calculation - Bollinger Bands calculation period;
  • Deviation of BB - Bollinger Bands deviation.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19878

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