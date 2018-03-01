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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA with Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a Moving Average, as well as bullish and bearish areas built using Bollinger Bands calculated based on this Moving Average.
It has five input parameters:
- Period of MA calculation - MA calculation period;
- Method of MA calculation - MA calculation method;
- Applied price of MA - price used for the MA calculation;
- Period of BB calculation - Bollinger Bands calculation period;
- Deviation of BB - Bollinger Bands deviation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19878
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