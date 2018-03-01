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Indicators

ZScore - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ZScore.mq5 (9.28 KB) view
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Standard score (z-score) is the number of standard deviations by which the observed or measured value differs from its mean value.

Thus, the indicator displays the value of price deviation from its average value, represented by a simple moving average with a specified period and calculation price.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period of calculation - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19846

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