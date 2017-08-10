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Crossing of two iMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

ITM7 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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12148
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The author of the idea: ITM7 (inspired by Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!))

MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.

Added:

The call to iMA has been replaced by a call to iCustom Custom Moving Average Input Color. In the tester (in the visual mode) or when attached to a chart, the EA visualizes the Moving Average indicators in different colors:

Crossing of two iMA

Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter.

Position Lot calculation: manually or risk percent of balance.

Trading method: Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.

Input parameters: (additions are highlighted)

  • "Parameters of the first Moving Average"
    • Period of the first Moving Average
    • Shift of the first Moving Average
    • Method of the first Moving Average
    • Color of the first Moving Average
  • "Parameters of the second Moving Average"
    • Period of the second Moving Average
    • Shift of the second Moving Average
    • Method of the second Moving Average
    • Color of the second Moving Average
  • "Parameters of the Third Moving Average"
    • Third indicator Moving Average - filter
    • Period of the third Moving Average
    • Shift of the third Moving Average
    • Method of the third Moving Average
    • Color of the third Moving Average
  • "Parameters of Money Management"
    • true -> lot is manual, false -> percentage of risk from balance
    • Lots (use only if lot size is manual)
  • "Parameters of trading"
    • Risk in percent for a deal from balance
    • (in pips) <0 -> Stop orders, =0 -> Market, >0 -> Limit orders
    • Stop Loss (in pips)
    • Take Profit (in pips)
    • Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)
    • Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop >0)
    • Magic number
    • Slippage

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18440

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