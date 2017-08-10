Crossing of two iMA

The author of the idea: ITM7 (inspired by Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!))

MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.

Added:

The call to iMA has been replaced by a call to iCustom Custom Moving Average Input Color. In the tester (in the visual mode) or when attached to a chart, the EA visualizes the Moving Average indicators in different colors:

Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter.

Position Lot calculation: manually or risk percent of balance.

Trading method: Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.

Input parameters: (additions are highlighted)