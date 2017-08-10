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Crossing of two iMA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: ITM7 (inspired by Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!))
MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.
Added:
The call to iMA has been replaced by a call to iCustom Custom Moving Average Input Color. In the tester (in the visual mode) or when attached to a chart, the EA visualizes the Moving Average indicators in different colors:
Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter.
Position Lot calculation: manually or risk percent of balance.
Trading method: Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.
Input parameters: (additions are highlighted)
- "Parameters of the first Moving Average"
- Period of the first Moving Average
- Shift of the first Moving Average
- Method of the first Moving Average
- Color of the first Moving Average
- "Parameters of the second Moving Average"
- Period of the second Moving Average
- Shift of the second Moving Average
- Method of the second Moving Average
- Color of the second Moving Average
- "Parameters of the Third Moving Average"
- Third indicator Moving Average - filter
- Period of the third Moving Average
- Shift of the third Moving Average
- Method of the third Moving Average
- Color of the third Moving Average
- "Parameters of Money Management"
- true -> lot is manual, false -> percentage of risk from balance
- Lots (use only if lot size is manual)
- "Parameters of trading"
- Risk in percent for a deal from balance
- (in pips) <0 -> Stop orders, =0 -> Market, >0 -> Limit orders
- Stop Loss (in pips)
- Take Profit (in pips)
- Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)
- Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop >0)
- Magic number
- Slippage
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18440
The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.DeltaForce
Two histograms in one window showing the degree of the financial asset's overbought or oversold state.
The EA buys if the open price of the last position is higher than the current price.Exp_NRTR_ATR_STOP
The trading system is based on the NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator signals.