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Indicators

RSI on the Price Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
RSI_OnChart.mq5 (12.56 KB) view
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The indicator shows on a price chart the standard RSI, its overbought/oversold levels and the Moving Average indicator line, relative to which overbought/oversold levels are drawn.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • Period RSI - RSI calculation period;
  • Applied price RSI - RSI calculation price;
  • Level of overbought - RSI overbought level;
  • Level of oversold - RSI oversold level;
  • Coefficient of ATR - RSI relative size coefficient;
  • Period MA - Moving Average period;
  • Calculation method MA - Moving Average calculation method;
  • Applied price MA - Moving Average calculation price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19838

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