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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI on the Price Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows on a price chart the standard RSI, its overbought/oversold levels and the Moving Average indicator line, relative to which overbought/oversold levels are drawn.
The indicator has eight configurable parameters:
- Period RSI - RSI calculation period;
- Applied price RSI - RSI calculation price;
- Level of overbought - RSI overbought level;
- Level of oversold - RSI oversold level;
- Coefficient of ATR - RSI relative size coefficient;
- Period MA - Moving Average period;
- Calculation method MA - Moving Average calculation method;
- Applied price MA - Moving Average calculation price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19838
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