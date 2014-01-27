CodeBaseSections
Exp_BlauErgodicMDI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4044
(20)
This trading system uses the BlauErgodicMDI oscillator.

A trade decision is performed when the histogram changes direction, at the breakthrough of the zero line or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.

The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=twist;   // Algorithm for entering the market

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BlauErgodicMDI.ex5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2012-2013 (GBPUSD, H4):

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1987

