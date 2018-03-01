Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractals at Close prices EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9774
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor trades based on the indicator Fractals at Close prices. Compile the indicator and add it to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\.
Configuring time interval for trading:
- Intraday trading (Start trade hour is less than End trade hour)
- Trading with continuation the next day (Start trade hour is greater than End trade hour)
- Round-the-clock trading (Start trade hour is equal to End trade hour)
When a position is opened, preset stop loss and take profit levels are set. Also, the EA has the trailing stop function.
Input Parameters
- Start trade hour - trading start time (hours);
- End trade hour - trading end time (hours);
- Lots - the volume of position to open;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Example of opening a Sell position:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19829
Modified Keltner Channel
The Keltner channel with customizable calculation parameters.VR Alert МТ5 Lite
The VR Alert NT5 indicator warns the trader about the price reaching a specified level.
Keltner Channel in the cloud form
The indicator draws the Keltner channel in the form of a cloud.Diff_TF_MA - Moving Averages for two timeframes
The indicator shows Simple Moving Averages from two timeframes.