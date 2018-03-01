The Expert Advisor trades based on the indicator Fractals at Close prices. Compile the indicator and add it to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\.

Configuring time interval for trading:

Intraday trading ( Start trade hour is less than End trade hour )

is less than ) Trading with continuation the next day ( Start trade hour is greater than End trade hour )

is greater than ) Round-the-clock trading (Start trade hour is equal to End trade hour)

When a position is opened, preset stop loss and take profit levels are set. Also, the EA has the trailing stop function.





Input Parameters

Start trade hour - trading start time (hours);

- trading start time (hours); End trade hour - trading end time (hours);

- trading end time (hours); Lots - the volume of position to open;

- the volume of position to open; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;

- Stop Loss value; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;

- Take Profit value; Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;

- trailing value; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;

- trailing step value; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Example of opening a Sell position: