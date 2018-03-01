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Experts

Fractals at Close prices EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Fractals at Close prices.mq5 (6.88 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Fractals at Close prices EA.mq5 (40.09 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor trades based on the indicator Fractals at Close prices. Compile the indicator and add it to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\.

Configuring time interval for trading:

  • Intraday trading (Start trade hour is less than End trade hour)
  • Trading with continuation the next day (Start trade hour is greater than End trade hour)
  • Round-the-clock trading (Start trade hour is equal to End trade hour)

When a position is opened, preset stop loss and take profit levels are set. Also, the EA has the trailing stop function.


Input Parameters

  • Start trade hour - trading start time (hours);
  • End trade hour - trading end time (hours);
  • Lots - the volume of position to open;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Example of opening a Sell position:

Fractals at Close prices - open sell position

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19829

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