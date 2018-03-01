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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractals at Close prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "Fractals at Close prices" indicator only uses Close prices in calculations. The indicator was used in the creation of the Fractals at Close prices EA.
Comparison with standard fractals:
- Gray icons show standard fractals
- "Fractals at Close prices" is shown in green
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19820
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