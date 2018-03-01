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Indicators

Fractals at Close prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The "Fractals at Close prices" indicator only uses Close prices in calculations. The indicator was used in the creation of the Fractals at Close prices EA.

Comparison with standard fractals:

  • Gray icons show standard fractals
  • "Fractals at Close prices" is shown in green

Animation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19820

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