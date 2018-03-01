CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VR Alert МТ5 Lite - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Pastushak
Vladimir Pastushak

Vladimir Pastushak

4.4 (451)
🤝 Hello my friend! I'm glad to welcome you to my page!
48 products 66 codes 230 topics 4860 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16403
Rating:
(27)
Published:
VR Alert Lite.mq5 (40.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The VR Alert NT5 indicator warns the trader about the price reaching a specified level.

This is a lite version with open source. The full version is available on the Market. It can track prices as well as other indicators.

The indicator has been developed as an assistant when you wait for a breakout of an important price level, which can take hours or even days. With this indicator, you do not need to constantly monitor your terminal. The indicator alerts of a level breakdown or of the specified time using the selected method.

Monitoring charts for a prolonged time causes most traders to have "Blurred eyes". This makes them miss really good signals while looking at their trading strategies, and, conversely, see their signals where there is nothing to see.


Advantages

  • Works with the price
  • Easy to install and configure
  • Levels can be dragged along the chart using the mouse
  • Any trading instruments and timeframes
  • Sound notification - the terminal will play a short melody attracting the attention of the trader

VR Alert source code


Other versions of the program

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19824

Fractals at Close prices Fractals at Close prices

A modification of standard fractals: only Close prices are used for calculations.

Expert Advisor based on Price_Extreme_Indicator Expert Advisor based on Price_Extreme_Indicator

The Expert Advisor is based on the channel indicator Price_Extreme_Indicator.

Modified Keltner Channel Modified Keltner Channel

The Keltner channel with customizable calculation parameters.

Fractals at Close prices EA Fractals at Close prices EA

An Expert Advisor based on the "Fractals at Close prices" indicator.