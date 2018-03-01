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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Keltner Channel in the cloud form - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It allows setting any price and calculation method for the central line. The channel lines are calculated based on ATR.
It has five input parameters:
- Number of the periods to smooth the center line - central line calculation period;
- Number of periods to smooth deviation - period for calculating the channel lines;
- Factor which is used to apply the deviation - cloud size;
- The center line applied price - price used for calculating the central line;
- The center line smoothing method - smoothing method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19831
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