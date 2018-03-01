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Indicators

Keltner Channel in the cloud form - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Keltner_Cloud.mq5 (13.34 KB) view
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It allows setting any price and calculation method for the central line. The channel lines are calculated based on ATR.

It has five input parameters:

  • Number of the periods to smooth the center line - central line calculation period;
  • Number of periods to smooth deviation - period for calculating the channel lines;
  • Factor which is used to apply the deviation - cloud size;
  • The center line applied price - price used for calculating the central line;
  • The center line smoothing method - smoothing method.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19831

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