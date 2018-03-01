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Diff_TF_MA - Moving Averages for two timeframes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows on one chart two simple moving averages from two timeframes: from the current one and the one specified in input parameters.
It has two parameters:
- Period MA - Moving Average period;
- Timeframe MA - the timeframe of the second Moving Average.
Fig.1 The H1 chart, the MA timeframe H4
Fig.2 The M30 chart, the MA timeframe H4
Fig.3 The M15 chart, the MA timeframe H4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19835
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