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Indicators

Diff_TF_MA - Moving Averages for two timeframes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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4280
Rating:
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Published:
Diff_TF_MA.mq5 (14.45 KB) view
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The indicator shows on one chart two simple moving averages from two timeframes: from the current one and the one specified in input parameters.

It has two parameters:

  • Period MA - Moving Average period;
  • Timeframe MA - the timeframe of the second Moving Average.

Fig.1 The H1 chart, the MA timeframe H4


Fig.2 The M30 chart, the MA timeframe H4


Fig.3 The M15 chart, the MA timeframe H4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19835

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