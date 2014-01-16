CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Pivot_RS_session - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12244
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

DVYU inc.

The indicator shows Pivot levels and uses a special background color for the session, during which the levels were calculated.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Hour   StartHour=H08;              // Hour of session start
input Min    StartMinute=M00;            // Minute of session start
input uint   SessionTime=400;            // Session time in minutes
input color  Color_Session = clrPlum;    // Session color
input color  Color_Res = clrBlue;        // Color of resistance
input color  Color_R30 = clrGreen;       // Color of level R30
input color  Color_R20 = clrGreen;       // Color of level R20
input color  Color_R10 = clrGreen;       // Color of level R10
input color    Color_P=clrDarkOrchid;    // Color of level P
input color  Color_S10 = clrRed;         // Color of level S10
input color  Color_S20 = clrRed;         // Color of level S20
input color  Color_S30 = clrRed;         // Color of level S30
input color  Color_Sup = clrMagenta;     // Color of support
//---
input STYLE  Style_Res = SOLID_;         // Support line style
input STYLE  Style_R30 = SOLID_;         // Line style of level R30
input STYLE  Style_R20 = SOLID_;         // Line style of level R20
input STYLE  Style_R10 = SOLID_;         // Line style of level R10
input STYLE    Style_P = DASH_;          // Line style of level P
input STYLE  Style_S10 = SOLID_;         // Line style of level S10
input STYLE  Style_S20 = SOLID_;         // Line style of level S20
input STYLE  Style_S30 = SOLID_;         // Line style of level S30
input STYLE  Style_Sup = SOLID_;         // Resistance line style
//---
input Width  Width_Res = Width_2;        // Width of resistance line
input Width  Width_R30 = Width_1;        // Line width of level R30
input Width  Width_R20 = Width_2;        // Line width of level R20
input Width  Width_R10 = Width_3;        // Line width of level R10
input Width    Width_P = Width_1;        // Line width of level P
input Width  Width_S10 = Width_3;        // Line width of level S10
input Width  Width_S20 = Width_2;        // Line width of level S20
input Width  Width_S30 = Width_1;        // Line width of level S30
input Width  Width_Sup = Width_2;        // Width of support line

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.

Indicator Pivot_RS_session

Indicator Pivot_RS_session

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1971

Din Fibo Next Din Fibo Next

A channel drawn by extremums for the period.

RS_session RS_session

The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.

FibSR FibSR

The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles.

wlxBW5Zone wlxBW5Zone

A semaphore signal indicator that uses the values of Accelerator Oscillator and Bill William's Awesome Oscillator.