Pivot_RS_session - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 12244
Real author:
DVYU inc.
The indicator shows Pivot levels and uses a special background color for the session, during which the levels were calculated.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Hour StartHour=H08; // Hour of session start input Min StartMinute=M00; // Minute of session start input uint SessionTime=400; // Session time in minutes input color Color_Session = clrPlum; // Session color input color Color_Res = clrBlue; // Color of resistance input color Color_R30 = clrGreen; // Color of level R30 input color Color_R20 = clrGreen; // Color of level R20 input color Color_R10 = clrGreen; // Color of level R10 input color Color_P=clrDarkOrchid; // Color of level P input color Color_S10 = clrRed; // Color of level S10 input color Color_S20 = clrRed; // Color of level S20 input color Color_S30 = clrRed; // Color of level S30 input color Color_Sup = clrMagenta; // Color of support //--- input STYLE Style_Res = SOLID_; // Support line style input STYLE Style_R30 = SOLID_; // Line style of level R30 input STYLE Style_R20 = SOLID_; // Line style of level R20 input STYLE Style_R10 = SOLID_; // Line style of level R10 input STYLE Style_P = DASH_; // Line style of level P input STYLE Style_S10 = SOLID_; // Line style of level S10 input STYLE Style_S20 = SOLID_; // Line style of level S20 input STYLE Style_S30 = SOLID_; // Line style of level S30 input STYLE Style_Sup = SOLID_; // Resistance line style //--- input Width Width_Res = Width_2; // Width of resistance line input Width Width_R30 = Width_1; // Line width of level R30 input Width Width_R20 = Width_2; // Line width of level R20 input Width Width_R10 = Width_3; // Line width of level R10 input Width Width_P = Width_1; // Line width of level P input Width Width_S10 = Width_3; // Line width of level S10 input Width Width_S20 = Width_2; // Line width of level S20 input Width Width_S30 = Width_1; // Line width of level S30 input Width Width_Sup = Width_2; // Width of support line
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.
Indicator Pivot_RS_session
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1971
The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.
