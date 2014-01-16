Real author:

DVYU inc.

The indicator shows Pivot levels and uses a special background color for the session, during which the levels were calculated.

Indicator input parameters:

input Hour StartHour=H08; input Min StartMinute=M00; input uint SessionTime= 400 ; input color Color_Session = clrPlum ; input color Color_Res = clrBlue ; input color Color_R30 = clrGreen ; input color Color_R20 = clrGreen ; input color Color_R10 = clrGreen ; input color Color_P= clrDarkOrchid ; input color Color_S10 = clrRed ; input color Color_S20 = clrRed ; input color Color_S30 = clrRed ; input color Color_Sup = clrMagenta ; input STYLE Style_Res = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_R30 = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_R20 = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_R10 = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_P = DASH_; input STYLE Style_S10 = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_S20 = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_S30 = SOLID_; input STYLE Style_Sup = SOLID_; input Width Width_Res = Width_2; input Width Width_R30 = Width_1; input Width Width_R20 = Width_2; input Width Width_R10 = Width_3; input Width Width_P = Width_1; input Width Width_S10 = Width_3; input Width Width_S20 = Width_2; input Width Width_S30 = Width_1; input Width Width_Sup = Width_2;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.





Indicator Pivot_RS_session