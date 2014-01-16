CodeBaseSections
wlxBW5Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6001
(21)
wlxbw5zone.mq5 (8.52 KB) view
Real author:

Wellx

A semaphore signal indicator that uses the values of Accelerator Oscillator and Bill William's Awesome Oscillator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.

Fig. 1. The wlxBW5Zone indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1977

