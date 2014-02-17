请观看如何免费下载自动交易
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
Pivot_RS_session - MetaTrader 5脚本
- 显示:
- 1930
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
真实作者:
DVYU inc.
本指标显示了轴点水平, 并且使用特别的背景颜色标识了计算水平的期间时段.
指标输入参数:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Hour StartHour=H08; // 期间起始小时 input Min StartMinute=M00; // 期间起始分钟 input uint SessionTime=400; // 期间分钟数 input color Color_Session = clrPlum; // 期间颜色 input color Color_Res = clrBlue; // 阻力颜色 input color Color_R30 = clrGreen; // R30 水平颜色 input color Color_R20 = clrGreen; // R20 水平颜色 input color Color_R10 = clrGreen; // R10 水平颜色 input color Color_P=clrDarkOrchid; // P 水平颜色 input color Color_S10 = clrRed; // S10 水平颜色 input color Color_S20 = clrRed; // S20 水平颜色 input color Color_S30 = clrRed; // S30 水平颜色 input color Color_Sup = clrMagenta; // 支撑颜色 //--- input STYLE Style_Res = SOLID_; // 支撑线型 input STYLE Style_R30 = SOLID_; // R30 水平线型 input STYLE Style_R20 = SOLID_; // R20 水平线型 input STYLE Style_R10 = SOLID_; // R10 水平线型 input STYLE Style_P = DASH_; // P 水平线型 input STYLE Style_S10 = SOLID_; // S10 水平线型 input STYLE Style_S20 = SOLID_; // S20 水平线型 input STYLE Style_S30 = SOLID_; // S30 水平线型 input STYLE Style_Sup = SOLID_; // 阻力线型 //--- input Width Width_Res = Width_2; // 阻力线宽 input Width Width_R30 = Width_1; // R30 水平线宽 input Width Width_R20 = Width_2; // R20 水平线宽 input Width Width_R10 = Width_3; // R10 水平线宽 input Width Width_P = Width_1; // P 水平线宽 input Width Width_S10 = Width_3; // S10 水平线宽 input Width Width_S20 = Width_2; // S20 水平线宽 input Width Width_S30 = Width_1; // S30 水平线宽 input Width Width_Sup = Width_2; // 支撑线宽
本指标首先于2008年1月30日使用MQL4语言实现并发布于mql4.com 代码库中.
Pivot_RS_session 指标
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1971
