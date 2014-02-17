代码库部分
Pivot_RS_session - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin
真实作者:

DVYU inc.

本指标显示了轴点水平, 并且使用特别的背景颜色标识了计算水平的期间时段.

指标输入参数:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Hour   StartHour=H08;              // 期间起始小时
input Min    StartMinute=M00;            // 期间起始分钟
input uint   SessionTime=400;            // 期间分钟数
input color  Color_Session = clrPlum;    // 期间颜色
input color  Color_Res = clrBlue;        // 阻力颜色
input color  Color_R30 = clrGreen;       // R30 水平颜色
input color  Color_R20 = clrGreen;       // R20 水平颜色
input color  Color_R10 = clrGreen;       // R10 水平颜色
input color    Color_P=clrDarkOrchid;    // P 水平颜色
input color  Color_S10 = clrRed;         // S10 水平颜色
input color  Color_S20 = clrRed;         // S20 水平颜色
input color  Color_S30 = clrRed;         // S30 水平颜色
input color  Color_Sup = clrMagenta;     // 支撑颜色
//---
input STYLE  Style_Res = SOLID_;         // 支撑线型
input STYLE  Style_R30 = SOLID_;         // R30 水平线型
input STYLE  Style_R20 = SOLID_;         // R20 水平线型
input STYLE  Style_R10 = SOLID_;         // R10 水平线型
input STYLE    Style_P = DASH_;          // P 水平线型
input STYLE  Style_S10 = SOLID_;         // S10 水平线型
input STYLE  Style_S20 = SOLID_;         // S20 水平线型
input STYLE  Style_S30 = SOLID_;         // S30 水平线型
input STYLE  Style_Sup = SOLID_;         // 阻力线型
//---
input Width  Width_Res = Width_2;        // 阻力线宽
input Width  Width_R30 = Width_1;        // R30 水平线宽
input Width  Width_R20 = Width_2;        // R20 水平线宽
input Width  Width_R10 = Width_3;        // R10 水平线宽
input Width    Width_P = Width_1;        // P 水平线宽
input Width  Width_S10 = Width_3;        // S10 水平线宽
input Width  Width_S20 = Width_2;        // S20 水平线宽
input Width  Width_S30 = Width_1;        // S30 水平线宽
input Width  Width_Sup = Width_2;        // 支撑线宽

本指标首先于2008年1月30日使用MQL4语言实现并发布于mql4.com 代码库中.

Pivot_RS_session 指标

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1971

