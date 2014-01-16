Watch how to download trading robots for free
FibSR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 9420
-
Real author:
Eli hayun
The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.
The FibSR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1976
