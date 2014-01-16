CodeBaseSections
Din Fibo Next - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8552
(22)
din_fibo_next.mq5 (11.79 KB) view
A channel drawn by extremums for the period.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.

Figure 1. The Din Fibo Next indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1970

RS_session RS_session

The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.

CCI_3HTF CCI_3HTF

Three Commodity Channel Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

Pivot_RS_session Pivot_RS_session

The indicator shows Pivot levels and uses a special background color for the session, during which the levels were calculated.

FibSR FibSR

The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles.