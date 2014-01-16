Join our fan page
RS_session - indicator for MetaTrader 5
6562
Real author:
DVYU inc.
The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.
Indicator input parameters:
input string SessionSirName="Asian"; // Session name input Hour StartHour=H08; // Session start hour input Min StartMinute=M00; // Session start minute input uint SessionTime=400; // Time of the session in minutes input color Color_Session = clrLavender; // Session color
The RS_session indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1960
