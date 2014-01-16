CodeBaseSections
RS_session - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6562
(19)
rs_session.mq5 (9.7 KB)
Real author:

DVYU inc.

The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.

Indicator input parameters:

input string SessionSirName="Asian";      // Session name
input Hour   StartHour=H08;               // Session start hour
input Min    StartMinute=M00;             // Session start minute
input uint   SessionTime=400;             // Time of the session in minutes
input color  Color_Session = clrLavender; // Session color

The RS_session indicator

The RS_session indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1960

