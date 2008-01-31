Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Din Fibo Next - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14794
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: get from kaizer, conversed by Rosh
The indicator shows the channel
The indicator shows the channel
Fib SR
Fib SR indicator.СwlxBW5Zone
CwlxBW5Zone indicator.
Pivot RS Session
Pivot RS Session indicator. Shows trading sessions.Res-Sup
The indicator shows the channel