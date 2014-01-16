CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5260
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
cci_3htf.mq5 (12.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Three Commodity Channel Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

The CCI_3HTF indicator

The CCI_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1959

BlauErgodicMDI BlauErgodicMDI

The Ergodic MDI Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

RES-SUP RES-SUP

Two pairs of support and resistance levels based on the candlesticks of the timeframe specified in the input parameters.

RS_session RS_session

The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.

Din Fibo Next Din Fibo Next

A channel drawn by extremums for the period.