Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5260
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Three Commodity Channel Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.
The CCI_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1959
BlauErgodicMDI
The Ergodic MDI Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.RES-SUP
Two pairs of support and resistance levels based on the candlesticks of the timeframe specified in the input parameters.
RS_session
The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.Din Fibo Next
A channel drawn by extremums for the period.