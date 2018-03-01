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Indicators

ColorSRoC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorSRoC.mq5 (18.73 KB) view
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The smoothed S-RoC indicator of the relative price increment by Fred Shutsman.

The indicator is calculated using the next formula:

S-ROC= (EMA [bar] – EMA[bar - Roc]) / EMA[bar - Roc]

where

  • EMA [bar] is the EMA value on the current bar;
  • EMA[bar - Roc] is the value of the same EMA in the past at a distance of Roc period from the current bar.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. The ColorSRoC indicator

Fig.1. The ColorSRoC indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19631

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