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JS_SISTEM_2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

JS_Sergey | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4830
Rating:
(17)
Published:
JS_SISTEM_2.mq5 (52.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses three iMAs (Moving Average, MA), one iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator and one iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI). The EA can use either a fixed lot or a lot calculated as a risk percent of free margin. It can apply Trailing Stop based on the High/Low of earlier bars. It only works on a new bar, i.e. at the moment of formation of a new bar.


Input Parameters

  • Trade setting - main trading settings:
    • The minimum balance. If less - then close the expert advisor - minimum allowable balance;
    • Lots (if "Lots" <=0.0 -> then the "Risk" parameter is used) - fixed lot value;
    • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
    • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
    • Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin (if "Lots" <=0.0) - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
    • Volatility (in bars) - the number of bars to search for High and Low;
    • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
  • Moving Average settings:
    • Minimum difference between Moving Average indicators - the minimum distance between indicators
    • Moving Average #1: averaging period
    • Moving Average #2: averaging period
    • Moving Average #3: averaging period
  • OsMA settings:
    • OsMA: period for Fast Moving Average
    • OsMA: period for Slow Moving Average
    • OsMA: averaging period for their difference
  • RVI settings:
    • RVI: averaging period
    • RVI max value
    • RVI min value
  • Trailing on shadows of bars - the trailing stop function based on bar shadows:
    • Trailing Shadows - enable/disable trailing based on shadows;
    • Timeframe - the timeframe of bars for the trailing function;
    • Indent from the shadow of the bar on which the stop loss is placed - additional indent.

An example of testing on EURUSD, H1, with the trailing stop based on M5 shadows:

JS_SISTEM_2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19633

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