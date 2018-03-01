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JS_SISTEM_2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor uses three iMAs (Moving Average, MA), one iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator and one iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI). The EA can use either a fixed lot or a lot calculated as a risk percent of free margin. It can apply Trailing Stop based on the High/Low of earlier bars. It only works on a new bar, i.e. at the moment of formation of a new bar.
Input Parameters
- Trade setting - main trading settings:
- The minimum balance. If less - then close the expert advisor - minimum allowable balance;
- Lots (if "Lots" <=0.0 -> then the "Risk" parameter is used) - fixed lot value;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
- Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin (if "Lots" <=0.0) - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
- Volatility (in bars) - the number of bars to search for High and Low;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
- Moving Average settings:
- Minimum difference between Moving Average indicators - the minimum distance between indicators
- Moving Average #1: averaging period
- Moving Average #2: averaging period
- Moving Average #3: averaging period
- OsMA settings:
- OsMA: period for Fast Moving Average
- OsMA: period for Slow Moving Average
- OsMA: averaging period for their difference
- RVI settings:
- RVI: averaging period
- RVI max value
- RVI min value
- Trailing on shadows of bars - the trailing stop function based on bar shadows:
- Trailing Shadows - enable/disable trailing based on shadows;
- Timeframe - the timeframe of bars for the trailing function;
- Indent from the shadow of the bar on which the stop loss is placed - additional indent.
An example of testing on EURUSD, H1, with the trailing stop based on M5 shadows:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19633
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