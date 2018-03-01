JS_SISTEM_2

The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses three iMAs (Moving Average, MA), one iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator and one iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI). The EA can use either a fixed lot or a lot calculated as a risk percent of free margin. It can apply Trailing Stop based on the High/Low of earlier bars. It only works on a new bar, i.e. at the moment of formation of a new bar.





Input Parameters

Trade setting - main trading settings: The minimum balance. If less - then close the expert advisor - minimum allowable balance; Lots (if "Lots" <=0.0 -> then the "Risk" parameter is used) - fixed lot value; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value; Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin (if "Lots" <=0.0) - risk per trade as percent of free margin; Volatility (in bars) - the number of bars to search for High and Low; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

- main trading settings: Moving Average settings : Minimum difference between Moving Average indicators - the minimum distance between indicators Moving Average #1: averaging period Moving Average #2: averaging period Moving Average #3: averaging period

: OsMA settings : OsMA: period for Fast Moving Average OsMA: period for Slow Moving Average OsMA: averaging period for their difference

: RVI settings : RVI: averaging period RVI max value RVI min value

: Trailing on shadows of bars - the trailing stop function based on bar shadows: Trailing Shadows - enable/disable trailing based on shadows; Timeframe - the timeframe of bars for the trailing function; Indent from the shadow of the bar on which the stop loss is placed - additional indent.

- the trailing stop function based on bar shadows:

An example of testing on EURUSD, H1, with the trailing stop based on M5 shadows: