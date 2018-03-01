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Martin for small deposits - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The author of the idea: udrya, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Martingale based Expert Advisor specially designed for small deposits. This feature is enabled through the configurable parameter "Number of bars to be skipped", which means skipping the specified number of bars after the last entry.

How it works: suppose we have the first open BUY position, and a new entry signal emerges on the next bar (the price moved down by "Step between positions"). More signals to open BUY emerge on the next two bars. A regular martingale would open four consecutive positions with the following total volume (taking into account the starting lot of 0.01 and the multiplier of 2.0):

  • #1 BUY 0.01
  • #2 BUY 0.02
  • #3 BUY 0.04
  • #4 BUY 0.08

This load can destroy small deposits. Our EA with "Number of bars to be skipped" (let it equal 3) would open the first BUY 0.01 position, skip three bars and open the second BUY 0.02 position.


Input Parameters

  • Volume - position volume;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value;
  • Step between positions - step between position;
  • Number of bars to be skipped - the number of bars to skip before opening a new trade;
  • Volume increase factor - volume multiplier for each subsequent position;
  • Max volume - maximum allowable position volume;
  • Min profit for close all - minimum profit, at which all open position should be closed.

Testing on EURUSD,H1:

Martin for small deposits

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19637

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