Martin for small deposits

The author of the idea: udrya, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Martingale based Expert Advisor specially designed for small deposits. This feature is enabled through the configurable parameter "Number of bars to be skipped", which means skipping the specified number of bars after the last entry.

How it works: suppose we have the first open BUY position, and a new entry signal emerges on the next bar (the price moved down by "Step between positions"). More signals to open BUY emerge on the next two bars. A regular martingale would open four consecutive positions with the following total volume (taking into account the starting lot of 0.01 and the multiplier of 2.0):

#1 BUY 0.01

#2 BUY 0.02

#3 BUY 0.04

#4 BUY 0.08

This load can destroy small deposits. Our EA with "Number of bars to be skipped" (let it equal 3) would open the first BUY 0.01 position, skip three bars and open the second BUY 0.02 position.





Input Parameters

Volume - position volume;

- position volume; Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value;

(in pips) - take profit value; Step between positions - step between position;

- step between position; Number of bars to be skipped - the number of bars to skip before opening a new trade;

- the number of bars to skip before opening a new trade; Volume increase factor - volume multiplier for each subsequent position;

- volume multiplier for each subsequent position; Max volume - maximum allowable position volume;

- maximum allowable position volume; Min profit for close all - minimum profit, at which all open position should be closed.

Testing on EURUSD,H1: