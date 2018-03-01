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Indicators

RMI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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RMI_Histogram.mq5 (20.19 KB) view
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Relative Momentum Index implemented as a color histogram with an indication of overbought and oversold zones.

RMI (Relative Momentum Index) was developed by Roger Altman and was first published in 1993 in the 'Technical Analysis of Stocks&Commodities' magazine. RMI is a stochastic, which can be used for improving the quality of Relative Strength Index (RSI). It generates signals when the price reaches the overbought or oversold zone.

Fig.1. The RMI_Histogram indicator

Fig.1. The RMI_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19629

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