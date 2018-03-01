Real author: Ramdass

A semaphore signal indicator using the XCCX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. The XCCXTrend_NRTR indicator