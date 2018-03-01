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Indicators

XCCXTrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XCCXTrend_NRTR.mq5 (30.45 KB) view
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Real author: Ramdass

A semaphore signal indicator using the XCCX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. The XCCXTrend_NRTR indicator

Fig.1. The XCCXTrend_NRTR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19622

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