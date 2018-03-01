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Experts

Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud_Duplex.mq5 (24.42 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.38 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XFatlXSatlCloud.mq5 (19.39 KB) view
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Two identical trading systems based on the change in the color of XFatlXSatlCloud for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways in one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Parameters starting with the letter L are used for managing long positions
  2. Parameters starting with the letter S are used for managing short positions
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| EA's input parameters for long positions     |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| EA's input parameters for short positions    |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

Different magic numbers are used for these trading systems, so they are two independent systems. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Different parameters of the same trading systems are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system and disable the second one using special switchers.

input bool    L_PosOpen=true;       //L permission to enter long positions
input bool    L_PosClose=true;      //L permission to exit long positions

After that perform the same for the second system.

For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should save the XFatlXSatlCloud.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Testing results for 2016 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig.2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.

Fig.2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Fig.2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19628

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