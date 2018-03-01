The Support_and_Resistance indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters.

The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator with an NRTR line based on the ATR indicator values.

A semaphore signal indicator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.

A semaphore signal indicator using the XCCX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.