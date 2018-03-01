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RSITrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Ramdass
A semaphore signal indicator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.
Fig.1. The RSITrend_NRTR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19621
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined RVI oscillator period for each timeframe.BykovTrend_NRTR
The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator with an NRTR line based on the ATR indicator values.
A semaphore signal indicator using the XCCX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.XRSXTrend_NRTR
A semaphore signal indicator using the XRSX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.