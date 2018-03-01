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Indicators

RSITrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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RSITrend_NRTR.mq5 (24.21 KB) view
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Real author: Ramdass

A semaphore signal indicator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.

Fig.1. The RSITrend_NRTR indicator

Fig.1. The RSITrend_NRTR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19621

RVIValues RVIValues

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined RVI oscillator period for each timeframe.

BykovTrend_NRTR BykovTrend_NRTR

The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator with an NRTR line based on the ATR indicator values.

XCCXTrend_NRTR XCCXTrend_NRTR

A semaphore signal indicator using the XCCX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.

XRSXTrend_NRTR XRSXTrend_NRTR

A semaphore signal indicator using the XRSX oscillator, which is similar to BykovTrend with an NRTR line based on the values of the ATR indicator.