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Indicators

BykovTrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Ramdass

The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator with an NRTR line based on the ATR indicator values.

Fig.1. The BykovTrend_NRTR indicator

Fig.1. The BykovTrend_NRTR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19619

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