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BykovTrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Ramdass
The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator with an NRTR line based on the ATR indicator values.
Fig.1. The BykovTrend_NRTR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19619
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