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Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_Duplex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: mandorr
Two Boa_ZigZag indicators with different periods, which appear as arrows on one chart.
Fig.1. The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_Duplex indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19616
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