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Indicators

Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_Duplex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: mandorr

Two Boa_ZigZag indicators with different periods, which appear as arrows on one chart.

Fig.1. The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_Duplex indicator

Fig.1. The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_Duplex indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19616

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