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Indicators

Support_and_Resistance_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Support_and_Resistance_HTF.mq5 (20.96 KB) view
Support_and_Resistance.mq5 (13.21 KB) view
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The Support_and_Resistance indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled Support_and_Resistance.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Dtm_HTF.Support_and_Resistance_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Dtm_HTF.Support_and_Resistance_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19617

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