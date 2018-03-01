The indicator shows position opening signals based on the 'Reversal' trading system.





Description of the System

The system works best on the H6 timeframe. The idea of the system is as follows: it analyzes a specified number of closed candlesticks starting with the previous one, in order to find a local high or low, after which a candlestick closed with a trend reversal. For example, a candlestick shows the maximum value in the specified interval, and then closes as a bearish one. A Sell operation should be performed at the opening of the next candlestick. A buy signal is formed similarly: a candlestick shows a local low and then closes as a bullish one. A buy operation should be performed at the opening of the next candlestick.





Parameters

Interval - the number of bars to search for a local high or low.

- the number of bars to search for a local high or low. Send_Email - sending an email alert when a signal to open a position appears.

Example of the indicator operation: