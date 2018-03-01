The module of trading signals "SignalCCI BuyOrSell.mqh" on the basis of the CCI indicator signal module only generates one type of signals: the price is above LevelUP or the price is below LevelDOWN (by default LevelUP is equal to +100.0, LevelDOWN is equal to -100.0).

Signals may be reversed by turning on the 'Reverse' parameter:





Signal Module parameters

PeriodCCI - CCI averaging period;

- CCI averaging period; Applied - price type;

- price type; LevelUP - the value of the upper level;

- the value of the upper level; LevelDOWN - the value of the lower level;

- the value of the lower level; Reverse - signal reversal.

The signal can be used for creating Expert Advisors using the MQL4/MQL5 Wizard. To select this signal, search by Signals of oscilator 'Commodity Channel Index Buy or Sell':