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SignalCCI BuyOrSell - library for MetaTrader 5
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The module of trading signals "SignalCCI BuyOrSell.mqh" on the basis of the CCI indicator signal module only generates one type of signals: the price is above LevelUP or the price is below LevelDOWN (by default LevelUP is equal to +100.0, LevelDOWN is equal to -100.0).
Signals may be reversed by turning on the 'Reverse' parameter:
Signal Module parameters
- PeriodCCI - CCI averaging period;
- Applied - price type;
- LevelUP - the value of the upper level;
- LevelDOWN - the value of the lower level;
- Reverse - signal reversal.
The signal can be used for creating Expert Advisors using the MQL4/MQL5 Wizard. To select this signal, search by Signals of oscilator 'Commodity Channel Index Buy or Sell':
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19613
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