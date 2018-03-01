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SignalCCI BuyOrSell - library for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\
SignalCCI BuyOrSell.mqh (16.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
CCI_TRADER.mq5 (14.52 KB) view
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The module of trading signals "SignalCCI BuyOrSell.mqh" on the basis of the CCI indicator signal module only generates one type of signals: the price is above LevelUP or the price is below LevelDOWN (by default LevelUP is equal to +100.0, LevelDOWN is equal to -100.0).

SignalCCI BuyOrSell

Signals may be reversed by turning on the 'Reverse' parameter:

SignalCCI BuyOrSell Reverse


Signal Module parameters

  • PeriodCCI - CCI averaging period;
  • Applied - price type;
  • LevelUP - the value of the upper level;
  • LevelDOWN - the value of the lower level;
  • Reverse - signal reversal.

The signal can be used for creating Expert Advisors using the MQL4/MQL5 Wizard. To select this signal, search by Signals of oscilator 'Commodity Channel Index Buy or Sell':

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19613

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