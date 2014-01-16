Join our fan page
RES-SUP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 9336
Real author:
TOPpoint
Two pairs of support and resistance levels based on the candlesticks of the timeframe specified in the input parameters.
The formula for the calculation of the levels:
Res2 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 + ( High - Low ) * 0.618
Res1 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 + ( High - Low ) * 0.5
Sup1 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 - ( High - Low ) * 0.5
Sup2 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 - ( High - Low ) * 0.618
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.
The RES-SUP indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1956
