TOPpoint

Two pairs of support and resistance levels based on the candlesticks of the timeframe specified in the input parameters.

The formula for the calculation of the levels:

Res2 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 + ( High - Low ) * 0.618 Res1 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 + ( High - Low ) * 0.5

Sup1 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 - ( High - Low ) * 0.5

Sup2 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 - ( High - Low ) * 0.618

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.





The RES-SUP indicator