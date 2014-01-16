CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RES-SUP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9336
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
res-sup.mq5 (9.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

TOPpoint

Two pairs of support and resistance levels based on the candlesticks of the timeframe specified in the input parameters.

The formula for the calculation of the levels:

Res2 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 + ( High - Low ) * 0.618

Res1 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 + ( High - Low ) * 0.5

Sup1 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 - ( High - Low ) * 0.5

Sup2 = ( Low + High + Close ) / 3 - ( High - Low ) * 0.618

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.

The RES-SUP indicator

The RES-SUP indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1956

NR4ID-ATR NR4ID-ATR

The indicator fixes the moments when the volatility of the financial asset takes to a minimum value and puts colored dots on the chart in the middle of the range of the candlestick movement.

Exp_BlauCSI Exp_BlauCSI

Trading system using the BlauCSI indicator.

BlauErgodicMDI BlauErgodicMDI

The Ergodic MDI Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

CCI_3HTF CCI_3HTF

Three Commodity Channel Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.