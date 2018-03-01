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Starter_v6mod - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The following indicators are used:
The Expert Advisor first checks the possibility to open BUY or SELL according to the EMAAngle indicator: the indicator value and the configured AngleThreshold parameter of the indicator are compared. If the indicator is below AngleThreshold, a Buy position can be opened. If it is above AngleThreshold, a Sell position can be opened.
After that the EA checks other indicators, including 'Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter', two Moving Averages and one CCI.
Condition for opening a BUY position:
The Expert Advisor had not been optimized, and testing on EURUSD, H1 was performed with the default values of indicators:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19550
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