The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The following indicators are used:

The Expert Advisor first checks the possibility to open BUY or SELL according to the EMAAngle indicator: the indicator value and the configured AngleThreshold parameter of the indicator are compared. If the indicator is below AngleThreshold, a Buy position can be opened. If it is above AngleThreshold, a Sell position can be opened.

After that the EA checks other indicators, including 'Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter', two Moving Averages and one CCI.

Condition for opening a BUY position:

The Expert Advisor had not been optimized, and testing on EURUSD, H1 was performed with the default values of indicators: