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Starter_v6mod - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6142
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Starter_v6mod.mq5 (37.38 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
emaangle.mq5 (8.84 KB) view
Laguerre_RSI_with_Laguerre_filter.mq5 (23.93 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The following indicators are used:

The Expert Advisor first checks the possibility to open BUY or SELL according to the EMAAngle indicator: the indicator value and the configured AngleThreshold parameter of the indicator are compared. If the indicator is below AngleThreshold, a Buy position can be opened. If it is above AngleThreshold, a Sell position can be opened.

After that the EA checks other indicators, including 'Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter', two Moving Averages and one CCI.

Condition for opening a BUY position:

Starter_v6mod Open Buy

The Expert Advisor had not been optimized, and testing on EURUSD, H1 was performed with the default values of indicators:

Starter_v6mod Test EURUSD H1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19550

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