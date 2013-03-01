ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 is Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves and Andrew's Pitchforks, a logical extension of version 2.0 known as AutoElliottWaveMaker. In version 3.0 minor errors are corrected, the ability to draw Andrew's Pitchforks and a few additional functions are added.

