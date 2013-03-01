CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMAAngle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8012
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
emaangle.mq5 (8.81 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

jpkfox & MrPip

An interesting trend indicator drawn on the basis of the simple Moving Average.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 09.10.2007.

Fig.1 The EMAAngle indicator

Fig.1 The EMAAngle indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1549

ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 ElliottWaveMaker 3.0

ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 is Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves and Andrew's Pitchforks, a logical extension of version 2.0 known as AutoElliottWaveMaker. In version 3.0 minor errors are corrected, the ability to draw Andrew's Pitchforks and a few additional functions are added.

Difference of Two Moving Averages Difference of Two Moving Averages

An Expert Advisor based on the difference of two moving averages.

EMAPredictive3 EMAPredictive3

The Moving Average drawn on the basis of the EMA algorithm. A linear interpolation of two different period EMA is used

MD5 Hash MD5 Hash

Calculation of 32 digit string MD5-hash from transmitted byte array