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Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter...
This version has several deviations in calculations.
- It allows to use "speed" for both Laguerre filter and Laguerre RSI
- "Speed" can vary from 0 to 6 - the higher the "speed" to "faster" the rsi or the filter are
- "no trade zone" added to the usual levels - no trade zone can be used in cases when market is in ranging mode as a warning not to trade
As usual some experimenting with parameters is advised.
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