CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17185
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter...

This version has several deviations in calculations.

  • It allows to use "speed" for both Laguerre filter and Laguerre RSI
  • "Speed" can vary from 0 to 6 - the higher the "speed" to "faster" the rsi or the filter are
  • "no trade zone" added to the usual levels - no trade zone can be used in cases when market is in ranging mode as a warning not to trade

As usual some experimenting with parameters is advised. 

NUp1Down NUp1Down

Strategy: N bars up and one bar down. Trailing. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

20PRExp-3 20PRExp-3

Intraday volatility breakthrough system. The Parabolic SAR indicator is used.

Modify SL TP Modify SL TP

This script is used to modify Stop Loss and Take Profit of position.

StepUpDown StepUpDown

Price Direction movement Step Up and Down Forex Indicator for MetaTrader 5 with arrow and alert.