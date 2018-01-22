Author of the idea: bobby, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The EA uses two indicators: MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig and Price Channel.

The following three options are available for setting stop loss and take profit:

Trailing Stop is greater than zero. In this case a usual trailing stop function will be applied to positions; Auto SL/TP is set to 'true'. In this case the TP and SL levels are determined based on the "Price Channel" indicator; BreakEven is greater than zero: if a position has reached 'BreakEven' points of profit, the position is moved to BreakEven points.

Important note: only one of the three options can be selected. If one of the options is selected, the other two must be disabled. For example BreakEven is set to 15. Then the Trailing Stop parameter must be set to zero, and Auto SL/TP must be set to false (these are the default EA parameters).

Also, there are two options for setting position volume: fixed lot equal to Lots or risk percent of free margin Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin. Only one option can be selected: if Lots is equal to or less than zero, risk percent per trade will be used.

The EA was optimized for USDJPY,H1 (these parameters are used in the EA by default):





Input Parameters