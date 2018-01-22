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3MACross EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: bobby, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The EA uses two indicators: MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig and Price Channel.
The following three options are available for setting stop loss and take profit:
- Trailing Stop is greater than zero. In this case a usual trailing stop function will be applied to positions;
- Auto SL/TP is set to 'true'. In this case the TP and SL levels are determined based on the "Price Channel" indicator;
- BreakEven is greater than zero: if a position has reached 'BreakEven' points of profit, the position is moved to BreakEven points.
Important note: only one of the three options can be selected. If one of the options is selected, the other two must be disabled. For example BreakEven is set to 15. Then the Trailing Stop parameter must be set to zero, and Auto SL/TP must be set to false (these are the default EA parameters).
Also, there are two options for setting position volume: fixed lot equal to Lots or risk percent of free margin Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin. Only one option can be selected: if Lots is equal to or less than zero, risk percent per trade will be used.
The EA was optimized for USDJPY,H1 (these parameters are used in the EA by default):
Input Parameters
- Trade parameters:
- Lots (if <=0 -> use risk from a free margin) - position volume;
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Stop
- Risk - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
- Auto SL/TP - stop loss and take profit based on the "Price Channel" indicator;
- Trade at close bar - trading on a closed bar: if 'true' the EA uses data of bar #1, if 'false' the EA trades on bar #0;
- BreakEven;
- Max open positions - the maximum allowed number of positions in one direction.
- MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSigindicator parameters:
- Parameters of the first Moving Average:
- Period of the first Moving Average;
- Shift of the first Moving Average;
- Method of the first Moving Average.
- Parameters of the second Moving Average:
- Period of the second Moving Average;
- Shift of the second Moving Average;
- Method of the second Moving Average.
- Parameters of the Third Moving Average:
- Period of the third Moving Average;
- Shift of the third Moving Average;
- Method of the third Moving Average.
- Parameters of the first Moving Average:
- crossesOnCurrent;
- alertsOn;
- alertsMessage;
- alertsSound;
- alertsEmail;
- Price Channel indicator parameters:
- InpChannelPeriod - calculation period (the number of bars).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19525
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