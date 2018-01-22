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Show Pips - expert for MetaTrader 5

Roman Podpora
Roman Podpora

Roman Podpora

4.5 (284)
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17 products 4 codes 8 comments
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Show Pips.mq5 (21.51 KB) view
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This information indicator allows you to always be aware of the current account status.

The indicator displays the following data: profit in points, percentage and currency, spread of the current pair and the time until the bar close on the current timeframe.

You can select one of the different info line location types:

  • To the right of the price (follows the price);
  • As a comment (in the upper left corner of the chart);
  • In the selected corner of the screen.

Data separator is also adjustable:

  1. |
  2. /
  4. \
  5. #

The indicator is easy to use and very informative. You can turn off unnecessary information in the settings.


Parameters

  • Type of appearance - info line appearance type. There are three options:
    • Follow the price - following a price;
    • As comment - to be shown as a comment;
    • In selected corner of the screen - to be shown in the selected chart corner.
  • Graph corner for attachment - if the 'In selected corner of the screen' display type is selected, this parameter allows selecting the corner;
  • Show profit? - enable/disable display of profit in the deposit currency;
  • Show profit in percents? - enable/disable display of profit in the deposit currency;
  • Show spread? - enable/disable display of the current spread;
  • Show time to bar closure? - enable/disable display of time remaining until the close of the bar;
  • Text color - the color of the text;
  • Profit color - the color of the text when there is floating profit;
  • Loss color - the color of the text when there is floating loss;
  • Separator - line data separator. The parameter may have five values: "|", "/", ".", ''\", or "#";
  • Y coordinate - Y coordinate (if "In selected corner of the screen" is selected as the appearance type);
  • Indent in bars - indent from the current bar, in bars (if "Follow the price" is selected as the appearance type);
  • Font size - text font size;
  • Font - text font;

The МetaТrader 4 version of the indicator can be downloaded here.


Display examples

Follow the price

As comment

In selected corner of the screen

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19540

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