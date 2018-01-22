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MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The indicator draws arrows at the intersection of three iMAs (Moving Average, MA). The first MA is the fastest one, the second MA is slower, and the third MA is the slowest one.
Three types of notifications: alert, sound and email.
MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig has four indicator buffers:
- two buffers ("Cross Up" and "Cross Down") are used for drawing arrows at the intersection which occurred NOT ON THE CURRENT bar;
- two buffers ("Cross Ghost Up" and "Cross Ghost Down") are used for drawing arrows at the intersection which occurred ON THE CURRENT bar;
Two Ghost buffers notify of the first intersection. A possible field of application is scalping.
How indexing of bars is treated inside the indicator: the following is applied to all indicator buffers and used arrays (high, low, close,true, time):
ArraySetAsSeries(array,true);
So, the index #0 corresponds to the rightmost bar in the chart.
Fig. 1. Indicator MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig
Fig. 2. Alert example: the fastest First MA has crossed the slower Second MA upwards
Fig. 3. An example of signal emergence in the "Ghost" indicator buffer
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19519
A trading strategy using the Martingale system.BeerGodEA
The Expert Advisor uses signals of the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator with a delay from the bar opening time.
An Expert Advisor based on indicators "MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig" (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19519) and "Price Channel" (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/44)Dealers Trade v 7.74 MACD
The EA trades using signals of the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicator. Lot is increased when the number of position grows (Martingale)