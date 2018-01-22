CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
22714
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The indicator draws arrows at the intersection of three iMAs (Moving Average, MA). The first MA is the fastest one, the second MA is slower, and the third MA is the slowest one.

Three types of notifications: alert, sound and email.

MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig has four indicator buffers:

  • two buffers ("Cross Up" and "Cross Down") are used for drawing arrows at the intersection which occurred NOT ON THE CURRENT bar;
  • two buffers ("Cross Ghost Up" and "Cross Ghost Down") are used for drawing arrows at the intersection which occurred ON THE CURRENT bar;

Two Ghost buffers notify of the first intersection. A possible field of application is scalping.

How indexing of bars is treated inside the indicator: the following is applied to all indicator buffers and used arrays (high, low, close,true, time):

ArraySetAsSeries(array,true);

So, the index #0 corresponds to the rightmost bar in the chart.

MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig

Fig. 1. Indicator MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig

MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig alert

Fig. 2. Alert example: the fastest First MA has crossed the slower Second MA upwards

MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig ghost

Fig. 3. An example of signal emergence in the "Ghost" indicator buffer

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19519

Precipice MartIn Precipice MartIn

A trading strategy using the Martingale system.

BeerGodEA BeerGodEA

The Expert Advisor uses signals of the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator with a delay from the bar opening time.

3MACross EA 3MACross EA

An Expert Advisor based on indicators "MA Cross 3MACross Alert WarnSig" (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19519) and "Price Channel" (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/44)

Dealers Trade v 7.74 MACD Dealers Trade v 7.74 MACD

The EA trades using signals of the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicator. Lot is increased when the number of position grows (Martingale)