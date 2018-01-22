The author of the idea: Gladiator, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Martingale is used. The EA trades either only BUY or only SELL direction.

The best results are obtained during separate trading (either Buy or Sell). Only Buy trades are allowed in the below example:

Fig. 1. Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 1.6.png

Fig. 2. Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 3.0





Input Parameters