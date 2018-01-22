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Precipice MartIn - expert for MetaTrader 5

Maximus_genuine | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7154
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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The author of the idea: Gladiator, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Martingale is used. The EA trades either only BUY or only SELL direction.

The best results are obtained during separate trading (either Buy or Sell). Only Buy trades are allowed in the below example:

Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 1.6

Fig. 1. Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 1.6.png

Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 3.0

Fig. 2. Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 3.0


Input Parameters

  • Use Buy - allowing Buy trades;
  • SL/TP Buy - both the stop loss and take profit of Buy positions;
  • Use Sell - allowing Sell trades;
  • SL/TP Sell - both the stop loss and take profit of Sell positions;
  • Use Martin - allowing the position lot increase;
  • Martin Coefficient - multiplier for losing trades;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19514

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