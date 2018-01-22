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Precipice MartIn - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Gladiator, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
Martingale is used. The EA trades either only BUY or only SELL direction.
The best results are obtained during separate trading (either Buy or Sell). Only Buy trades are allowed in the below example:
Fig. 1. Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 1.6.png
Fig. 2. Precipice MartIn USDJPY M10 Only BUY Martin 3.0
Input Parameters
- Use Buy - allowing Buy trades;
- SL/TP Buy - both the stop loss and take profit of Buy positions;
- Use Sell - allowing Sell trades;
- SL/TP Sell - both the stop loss and take profit of Sell positions;
- Use Martin - allowing the position lot increase;
- Martin Coefficient - multiplier for losing trades;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19514
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