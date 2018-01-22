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Indicators

Dtm_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Dtm_HTF.mq5 (21.69 KB) view
Dtm.mq5 (57.13 KB) view
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The Dtm indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled Dtm.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Dtm_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Dtm_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19506

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