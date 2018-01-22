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Dtm_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Dtm indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the compiled Dtm.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Dtm_HTF indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19506
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